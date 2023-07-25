Rain continues to lash Karachi for second day

KARACHI: Intermittent rainfall lashed parts of Karachi for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting that the spell would continue till July 26, ARY News reported.

Parts of Karachi including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Site area, Nazimabad, Korangi. Soldier Board, Drig Road, Sujrani Town, Ayesha Manzil, University Road, North Nazimabad, PIB, Tower, Malir, Model Colony, and surrounding areas received heavy rain with strong winds.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis was recorded at 26.5°C. Maximum temperatures may fluctuate between 34°C to 36°C.

According to the Met Department, the highest amount of rainfall during the last 24 hours — 100mm —was recorded in Surjani Town.

Saadi Town 58mm, Gulshan Maymar 54mm, University Road 52mm, North Karachi 51mm, Orangi 43mm, Jinnah Terminal 31mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 24mm and Old Airport 23mm.

Widespread rainfall, light to heavy showers in different areas, reported in the city on Monday evening and night.

The meteorological department office forecast that the trend might stay for another day or two.

Most parts of the city witnessed thunderstorms and heavy winds in the second half of the day after hours-long hot and humid weather conditions.

The heavy rains coupled with strong winds brought much-needed relief for residents.

The majority of the city areas received brief spells of downpour as in many neighbourhoods the rain count remained in single digit and some areas recorded only traces.