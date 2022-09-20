Rain damages 1.6 million tonnes of wheat stock in Larkana division

LARKANA: Severe rains have damaged around 1.6 million tonnes of wheat stock, stored in government warehouses in Larkana division, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the Sindh government failed in saving wheat stock during the recent rains and 600,000 tonnes of wheat stock, stored inside warehouses and ten lacs of wheat lying under open sky in Larkana district were completely damaged.

Due to damage to the wheat stock, it is being feared that flour prices will hit Rs200 per kg in the near future, which is currently being sold at Rs120 per kg.

Meanwhile, the hoarding of wheat is also underway after the Sindh government fixed Rs4,000 wheat support price.

Earlier, Karachi Wholesalers Grocers Association (KWGA) Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim expressed fear of a flour crisis across the country and inflated prices up to Rs200 per kilogram.

While talking to ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, KWGA Chairman Abdul Rauf Ibrahim revealed that the country is likely to witness a flour crisis in the coming days. He said that the flour prices are likely to be jacked up by Rs200 per kg.

