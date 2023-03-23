Thursday, March 23, 2023
Rain disrupts flight operations at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Rain in the metropolis has disrupted flight operations at Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the Quetta-bound PIA flight PK310 from Karachi was delayed. The flight is now expected to take off at 02:50 pm instead of 1 pm, sources said.

A private airline flight ER502 from Karachi to Islamabad was delayed for 7 hours and it will now take off at 7 pm. Another private airline PA402 from Karachi to Lahore was also delayed and the flight will now take off at 8 pm instead of 12 pm.

Earlier, Parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain which is expected to continue throughout the day, according to a PMD forecast.

The rain was reported in areas including Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadeeed, Shahrai-e-Faisal, New Karachi, Sujrani Town, North Nazimabad, Saadi Town, Safoora, Orangi Town, Federal B Area, Saddar, Kharadar, Liaquatabad, M.A Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar and others.

There will be more chances of rain in the western and central areas of the city, the PDM officials said in the report.

