Rain emergency: CAA issues alert for Karachi airport

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Wednesday issued instructions for advance measures at Jinnah International Airport amid forecast of rain with thunderstorms in Karachi from March 1, ARY News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), many cities in Sindh, including Karachi, are expected to receive torrential rainfall from Friday.

In its weather advisory, the Met Office said the heavy rain and snowfall may generate flash floods and disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas.

In a statement, the CAA directed the authorities concerned to adopt precautionary measures.

The wings of small planes be protected, the CIA directed, adding that as birds can enter the runway, additional bird shooters be deployed to avert bird hits.

The authority said electric wire joints be protected well and special measures must be adopted to drain rainwater from the runaway area to ensure safe flight operation.

“All concerned authorities are advised to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period,” reads the circular issued by the aviation authority.

Sindh declares rain emergency

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday declared rain emergency in the province after a weather forecast of a heavy rainfall in the province.

Murad Ali Shah presided over a meeting over the weather emergency and directed for high alert at all local bodies, administration and hospitals.

The meeting also declared half-day duty at all government and private institutions in Karachi tomorrow (Friday) due to likely rain situation.

“The people are requested to avoid going unnecessarily of their homes,” Shah said. “Rainfall is expected in Karachi by 2:00pm,” he said. “There are three to four spells of rainfall in the city tomorrow,” he said.

“The rainwater is expected to enter in Sindh from Khuzdar mountain range,” Shah said. He directed Commissioner Larkana to take all precautionary measures to tackle the situation.

“We have to keep our preparations complete with regard to rainfall warning,” chief minister said.

Director General Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Salman Shah briefed the chief minister. “Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi comes under water pressure in rainfall,” PDMA official said.

Chief Minister also directed the DIG Traffic to ensure better traffic arrangements in city.