Rain emergency declared in Karachi, other Sindh cities

KARACHI: A rain emergency has been declared in various Sindh following the forecast of heavy rains under the fresh monsoon spell in the province, ARY News reported.

A rain emergency has been declared on the directions of Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

According to a notification, the minister has declared a rain emergency in Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Jamshoro, Dadu, Sukkur and other Sindh cities.

Nasir Shah has directed all concerned authorities to clean nullahs in cities on an immediate basis to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

The minister has cancelled holidays of all local government employees and directed them to report to their departments.

The Met Office in its report had forecast rainfall in Karachi and other parts of Sindh on Thursday and Friday.

In a weather report, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast thunderstorms/rain with a few moderate to isolated heavy falls likely to occur in Karachi, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad divisions and Sanghar district tomorrow.

Light rain or drizzle also expected in Sukkur, Shaheed Banazirabad and Larkana divisions, according to the weather report.

In a report a monsoon low lies over eastern Sindh and adjoining area of Rajasthan. Under its influence rain-thunderstorms with dust-storm and isolated moderate /heavy falls likely to occur in Tharparker, Umerkot Badin, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad Shikarpur, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Jamshoro districts till 3rd September (Friday).