Rain forecast: Emergency declared in all Sindh hospitals

KARACHI: A rain emergency has been declared at all the public health facilities in Sindh following the forecast of heavy rains under the fresh monsoon spell in the province, ARY News reported.

A notification was issued by Sindh Health Department in this regard.

The Sindh health department has cancelled leaves of all officials and necessary staff of the health department with the directives that even during holidays they should remain available round-the-clock to discharge their duties in any emergency situation.

The provincial health department has asked all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff to remain alert at their duties. It also directed to ensure the availability of ambulances, medicines during the period.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted that the second spell of monsoon rainfall in Karachi would likely to begin from July 24 (Saturday).

PMD has forecast that the first bout of monsoon rains is expected from July 23 in interior Sindh and on July 24, in the provincial capital city, Karachi. The new rain system will enter Sindh from Rajasthan tomorrow morning.

The monsoon showers in the second spell will hit the upper parts of Sindh from Friday morning, while the system will reach Karachi tomorrow and the rain is expected from July 24 to 26.

Meanwhile, Sindh Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) earlier asked the district authorities to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of life and damage to property during rains.