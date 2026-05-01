The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued a weather alert warning of windstorms and rain in various areas of Punjab from tomorrow, Saturday, until 4 May.

According to a PDMA spokesperson, widespread rain is expected in several districts, with gusty winds likely to accompany the system.

Areas forecast to receive rainfall include Rawalpindi, Murree, the Galiyat region, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang and Gujranwala

Rain is also expected in Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Sheikhupura, Gujrat and Khushab.

Meanwhile, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Chiniot, Bhakkar, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan are also likely to receive rainfall during the period.