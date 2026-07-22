Rain, flash floods claim 14 lives in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday said that the rainfall and flash floods from July 19 claimed 14 lives, while 19 persons were injured in weather-related incidents.

“The death toll included six men, six children and two women,” Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP stated in its update on losses.

PDMA in a factsheet said that the injured in various incidents in the province included 11 men, four women and four children.

The rainfall and flash floods damaged overall 28 homes in which 22 houses partially damaged, while six structures were thoroughly destroyed in the natural calamity, PDMA said.

According to PDMA report, Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mardan, Buner, Bajaur, Shangla, Swabi, Chitral, Lower and Upper Dir districts were affected in the rainfall and flash floods.

PDMA stated that the rescue and relief agencies have been engaged in relief operations in affected areas.

The water flow and level have been normal in all rivers, streams and drains in the province.

The rain spell to continue in KP with intervals up to July 23, PDMA stated.