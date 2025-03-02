Rain forecast in country as Ramadan begins

ISLAMABAD: A westerly wave is likely to approach western parts of the country from Sunday (today) with rain likely in the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The westerly wave is likely to bring rainfall in plains of Punjab and other parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and snowfall over hills expected in Balochistan’s Quetta, Ziarat and other districts.

Rainfall is also expected in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Swat, Peshawar and other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan with likely snowfall at mountains.

Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir will receive likely rainfall and snowfall at hills.

The dry weather will prevail in most districts of Sindh. Light rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Larkana and Sukkur on 02nd (night) and 03rd March.