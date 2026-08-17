Rain halts India push after Dinusha century lifts Sri Lanka

Sonal Dinusha struck a defiant century to save Sri Lanka from following on before rain halted play on the third day of the opening Test in Galle on Monday.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 284 in reply to India’s 462, conceding a first-innings lead of 178 runs, before bad weather prevented any further play.

India will be hoping for good weather on the final two days to force a result and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Rain has disrupted all three days so far, with 17 overs lost on the opening day and only 43 overs possible on day two.

Monday’s play saw 80.2 of a scheduled 98 overs bowled.

The day belonged to the 25-year-old Dinusha, who produced a gritty 100 in only his fourth Test after Sri Lanka slumped to 90-5 and appeared in danger of being forced to follow on.

The left-hander negotiated India’s spin-heavy attack with assured footwork, putting together a crucial 146-run stand for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella.

Dickwella, playing his first Test in more than three years, justified his recall with a fine 80, regularly using the sweep shot against the spinners.

He looked poised for a maiden Test century before edging fast bowler Prasidh Krishna behind. It was his 23rd Test half-century in 55 matches.

Sri Lanka avoided being forced to bat again when tail-ender Prabath Jayasuriya swept left-arm spinner Manav Suthar for four.

Dinusha reached his ton soon after with a single to mid-wicket off Suthar before his four-hour innings ended when Ravindra Jadeja trapped him leg before wicket.

He faced 168 balls and struck four fours and two sixes.

Suthar, playing only his second Test, bowled with good control to finish with 4-76, while fellow left-arm spinner Jadeja claimed 3-57.

India added just two runs to their overnight 460-9 before Asitha Fernando dismissed last man Prasidh Krishna on the fourth ball of the morning.

Devdutt Padikkal top-scored for India with 167, while KL Rahul scored 82 and Dhruv Jurel made 51.

Jayasuriya was Sri Lanka’s most successful bowler with four wickets.