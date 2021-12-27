Rain to lash several districts of Sindh today, says PMD

KARACHI: The Met office has forecast rainfall in Karachi, Dadu, Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin, Larkana, Mirpur Khas and Hyderabad districts of Sindh on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions prevail in scores of districts in the province with chances of rain today.

Dry weather with cool and cold night and foggy morning in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and other districts of the province is likely to prevail today.

Early morning drizzling in Karachi on Monday turned weather cold. The drizzling was reported in Sohrab Goth, Gulzar Hijri, Orangi, SITE Area, Nazimabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Saddar and other parts. The early morning showers in Karachi turned the weather cold as the mercury dropped down.

According to the Met office, cloudy conditions prevail over the city as dark clouds hovering over Karachi. “A westerly weather system has entered in Balochistan from Iran, which can bring light rainfall in Karachi,” the weather office stated.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall in northeastern Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwan, Potohar region, lower Balochistan, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir and coastal areas of Sindh.

“Fog/smog will engulf the plains of Punjab and restrict visibility limit in the night and morning time,” according to the PMD.

The weather system brought snowfall or rain in several parts of Balochistan including Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Ziarat, Kohlu, Sibbi, Barkhan and Khuzdar, Naukkundi, Dalbandin, Pishin and Naseerabad.

