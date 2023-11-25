Rain lashes Gwadar amid PMD forecast rainfall in Balochistan

GWADAR: Port town of Gwadar and surrounding areas received winter rainfall, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Turbat and Kech districts of Balochistan also received sporadic heavy rainfall amid forecast of downpour in western and southwestern Balochistan by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The Met Office has forecast cold and cloudy weather for most parts of the country with chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm in Balochistan.

The met office has predicted rain with wind or thunderstorm in Nokkundi, Chaghi, Dalbandin, Kalat, Khuzdar, Noshki, Washuk, Kharan, Panjgur, Kech, Turbat, Pasni, Makran, Lasbela, Gwadar and Jiwani districts in Balochistan.

The PMD has also forecast cloudy weather in most districts of Sindh.

During the last 24 hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper parts.

Cold and cloudy weather is expected in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Smog/ fog is likely in Sialkot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Narowal, Sargodha, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khanewal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during the morning.