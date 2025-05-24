Rain lashes Islamabad, Rawalpindi with hail, strong winds

ISLAMABAD: Rainfall with strong winds lashed twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Various localities of Islamabad also hit by hailstorm along with rain and strong winds.

The rain affected vehicular traffic flow in Rawalpindi. The rooftop of Quaid-e-Azam University’s canteen collapsed during rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier forecast rainfall with strong winds and thunderstorm in Islamabad, while heavy rainfall and hailstorm in some areas of the federal capital city.

The Met Office in its alert cautioned against losses by the hailstorm and strong winds. “The rough weather could damage vehicles, electricity poles and uproot trees,” PMD said in its alert. It advised citizens in weather alert to observe caution.

Scores of electricity feeders tripped in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Attock during rainfall with strong winds, IESCO stated. “Falling sign boards and trees damaged electric poles and wires,” power utility said in a statement.

“The work has been in progress to restore electricity supply,” IESCO spokesperson said.

Rainfall with gusty winds and hailstorm also hit different areas of Mardan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Malakand, Abbottabad and Lower Dir also received rainfall with windstorm.

Five people had lost lives, and nineteen others were injured as a fierce hailstorm battered multiple cities in Islamabad, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in April.