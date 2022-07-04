Rain lashes parts of Karachi and outskirts

KARACHI: Parts of the city received rain on Monday amid a forecast of showers in the metropolis and adjoining areas, ARY News reported.

Karachi’s Super Highway, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar and adjacent areas received rainfall today. Later, downpour lashed Kathore, Nooriabad and adjacent areas.

Safoora Chowrangi, Gulistan-e-Johar, Surjani Town, Taisar Town, Yousuf Goth, New Karachi, Khuda Ki Basti and Manghopir areas of the city also received rainfall.

Several towns of Sindh and Balochistan have also received rainfall in the wet spell.

Monsoon rain also hit coastal areas of Thatta district including Keti Bandar, Garho, Kharo Chhan and other areas. The low lying areas submerged in the rainwater.

Heavy rainfall in Mehar town of Dadu district turned the weather pleasant, while it also resulting in power outage in the area.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz earlier predicted that the rain spell today will likely to continue till late in the night.

In Balochistan, heavy rainfall wreaked havoc with Tertej area of Awaran district as dozens of katcha houses were collapsed in the rainfall. People of the area have appealed to the district administration for help. Zhob and adjoining areas also received rainfall with thunderstorm.

Yesterday Islamkot in Thar received 60mm rainfall, Jacobabad 16mm, Nagarparkar 10mm, Mithi 6mm, Dalhi three mm, Karachi’s Saadi Town 2.9mm, North Karachi 1mm, while, traces of rainfall were reported from other areas of Karachi, Padidan, Sukkur, Rohri and Larkana.

