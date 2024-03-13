Rain lashes Sindh districts, dust storms in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: A new westerly weather system lashed several cities and towns of the country with rainfall and dust storms, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A new westerly wave entered in Balochistan recently bring rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Naushehro Feroz, Shikarpur and Sanghar districts of Sindh.

The weather system caused dust storms in Chagai, Dalbandin and Kharan and rainfall in Chaman, Dera Bugti, Mastung and Jhal Magsi districts of Balochistan.

Sporadic rainfall also reported in Khushab, Chiniot, Shorkot in Punjab and Malakand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office earlier forecast rain and snowfall at hills in various districts of Balochistan.

The Quetta valley and adjoining areas received bouts of rainfall during the rainy spell.

Met Office earlier forecast rainfall with wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls in Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and Awaran on 09th and 10th March. While rainfall and snowfall over the hills) expected in Chagai, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah districts of Balochistan upto 13th March with occasional gaps.

The weather office also forecast rain and snowfall in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Islamabad’s federal capital territory and Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana and Dadu districts of Sindh.