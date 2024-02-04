Parts of Karachi without electricity after heavy rain

KARACHI: Heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning Saturday night wreaked havoc in parts of Karachi.

Following the rain, major arteries in the PORT city were submerged with rainwater and commuters were stuck in their vehicles as the city administration had not taken any measure to cope with the rain, despite the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast heavy rain a day earlier.

With the first drop of rainfall, different parts of the port city, including North Nazimabad, Sir Syed Town, Adam Town, UP Morr, New Karachi, Yousaf Goth, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Rashid Minhas Road, Liaquatabad, DHA, Gharibabad, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Ahsan Abad, Korangi, Landhi, Garden, Sher Shah, Baldia and other areas, plunged into darkness due to an electricity supply failure.

As per the data from the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), PAF Faisal Base received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 75 millimetres, followed by Malir (64mm), Surjani Town (63.8mm), Keamari (55mm), Quaidabad (52mm), old airport area (51mm), Gulshan-i-Hadeed (50mm), PAF Masroor Base (47.2mm), Jinnah Terminal (42mm), Saadi Town (37.6mm), North Karachi (33.6mm), University Road (30mm), Gulshan-i-Maymar (23.8mm), Nazimabad (23.5mm), Korangi (15mm) with trace rainfall in Orangi Town and DHA.