Rain washes out Pak Vs NZ first T20I

RAWALPINDI: The first T20I of the five-match series between Pakistan and New Zealand has been called off just after two deliveries as rain continued to downpour at the Pindi Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Only a two-ball action was possible at the Pindi Cricket Stadium as the rain returned after Shaheen Shah Afridi cleaned up Tim Robinson with a perfectly crafted in-swinger.

As soon as it started raining again, on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza shook hands with the players and decided to call off the match. The toss of the anticipated fixture was also delayed for about half an hour. New Zealand’s captain Michael Bracewell then won the coin toss and elected to bat first.

Soon after, players from both teams gathered for the national anthems but the rain returned, causing the action to be delayed further.

The second spell of rain was heavier and it seemed likely that the match would be abandoned without a ball bowled. However, a tireless effort from the ground staff after the rain stoppage yielded the possibility of a five-over match.

Both the teams will face each other in the second match on April 20 at the same venue.