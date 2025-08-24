Rain with thunderstorms lash multiple cities across Punjab

LAHORE: Rain with thunderstorms was reported across several cities in Punjab, bringing with it cooler temperatures and pleasant weather conditions, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In Kamalia, the city and its surrounding areas experienced rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning. Sarai Alamgir also witnessed a heavy downpour, affecting both urban and rural regions.

Rain was reported in Pindi Bhattian and its surrounding areas, while Wazirabad received intense rainfall along with thunderstorms. Similarly, Jalalpur Bhattian experienced persistent heavy rain that continued throughout the day.

Vehari and Muridke were also among the cities affected by heavy rain, which led to water accumulation in some areas. Khanqah Dogran, located near Safdarabad, received torrential rainfall, impacting daily life.

In Haveli Lakha, showers brought a noticeable drop in temperature, making the weather pleasant for residents. Daska experienced heavy rainfall as well, resulting in the submergence of several low-lying areas. Khushab also received rain, contributing to improved weather conditions across the region.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, particularly in areas prone to urban flooding, as rain continues in various parts of the province specially Lahore.

PMD forecast heavy rains in Sindh and Baluchistan from Aug 27

Heavy rains are expected in Sindh and eastern and southern Baluchistan from 27th to 29th August, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a forecast.

Fresh monsoon system may affect Karachi and other parts of Sindh from August 27. Rainfall is expected in Sindh and Baluchistan between August 27 and 29.

Rainfall is also expected in Mithi, Thar Parkar, Umer Kot and Mirpur Khas from Saturday evening to 26th August with occasional gaps.