Rain wreaks havoc in Pasni, inundates coastal town

GWADAR: Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan’s Pasni in Gwadar on Sunday, bringing life to a halt as water completely submerged roads, streets and houses, ARY News reported.

The rainwater entered houses and shops, driving people out of their shelters. Videos showed the entire coastal town heavily inundated with rainwater gushing down on the roads.

According to MET Office, 89.1 millimeters rain was recorded in Pasni during the continuous rain of four hours.

Separately, the weather in Karachi turned pleasant as parts of city received light rain accompanied by thunders.

The areas which received light to moderate rain include Mauripur, North Karachi, Gulistane-e-Johar and its surrounding areas, Saddar, Soldier Bazar, Airport and Clifton.

The traffic police in the city had been mobilised to prevent any accidents on slippery roads due to light rain.

The police also instructed the motorcyclists to ride slowly as there is a risk of accidents due to slippery roads.