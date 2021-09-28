Rain yesterday was chance but rain today is forecast, says Met director

KARACHI: The sudden rains yesterday were remnants of the past wet system of the monsoon that has now left the region, director Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sardar Sarfaraz told ARY News, and added that Tuesday sees showers forecast.

The system that has entered in the city has the potential to pour in the large parts of Karachi, said Sardar Sarfaraz while noting that the spell is likely to extend till Oct 2.

It can cause urban flooding if rains continue throughout the course of this new spell, the Met director said today. He said the Gulab storm has hit the Indian coast and it can build pressure and influence the coastal areas of Sindh as well.

Thus he said lower Sindh and Balochistan parts are expected to receive heavy showers.

MICROBURST CAUSED SUDDEN THUNDERSTORM IN KARACHI’S SADDAR: PMD

PMD said yesterday that heavy rainfall in Karachi’s Saddar area was caused by a microburst.

Strong winds suddenly started blowing from all directions during the afternoon in Karachi’s Saddar area, said the Met Office.

The heavy rainfall lashed different parts of the metropolitan city today (Monday) under new monsoon spell. Areas including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan e Iqbal, Malir, Landhi, and Korangi received showers.

HEAVY RAINFALL LASHES KARACHI AREAS AHEAD OF NEW SPELL FORECAST

It is to be mentioned here that the PMD had earlier forecast rainfall with wind and thunderstorms in southeastern parts of Sindh including Karachi from Sep. 28 (today).