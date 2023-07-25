Rainfall disrupts flight operations at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Rain in different parts of the metropolis have disrupted the flight schedule at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the spokesperson, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK368, which was supposed to fly from Karachi to Islamabad, also faced suspension due to the “severe weather”.

Similarly, PIA’s flight PK-304, which was supposed to fly from Karachi to Lahore, was also affected by unfavorable weather conditions.

Furthermore, flight PK308 to Islamabad was also affected by the weather conditions, leading to its suspension.

Passengers were informed about the cancellation, and alternative arrangements were being made to accommodate them on other flights.

Intermittent rainfall lashed parts of Karachi for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasting that the spell would continue till July 26.

Parts of Karachi including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Site area, Nazimabad, Korangi. Soldier Board, Drig Road, Sujrani Town, Ayesha Manzil, University Road, North Nazimabad, PIB, Tower, Malir, Model Colony, and surrounding areas received heavy rain with strong winds.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the metropolis was recorded at 26.5°C. Maximum temperatures may fluctuate between 34°C to 36°C.

According to the Met Department, the highest amount of rainfall during the last 24 hours — 100mm —was recorded in Surjani Town.

Saadi Town 58mm, Gulshan Maymar 54mm, University Road 52mm, North Karachi 51mm, Orangi 43mm, Jinnah Terminal 31mm, Gulshan-e-Hadeed 24mm and Old Airport 23mm.