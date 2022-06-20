Rainfall with dust storm trips power transmission line in Sukkur

SUKKUR: Rainfall with dust storm in Sukkur tripped the power transmission line leaving several districts of the region in darkness, ARY News reported on Monday.

The first spell of pre-monsoon rain lashed various districts of northern Sindh with thunder-storm including Sukkur, Ghotki, Shikarpur and other areas.

A tree felldown on a rickshaw at Rohri Naka in Sukkur amid the stormy winds leaving a man injured.

The rainfall caused power breakdown in several districts of Sindh. In Sukkur 80 feeders of the power utility tripped, Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company’s sources said.

In Sukkur region Pannu Akil, Saleh Patt, Rohri and Old Sukkur descent into darkness.

The rain with gusty winds also lashed Jacobabad, Ghotki and Larkana bringing a sigh of relief in the people who were suffering from scorching weather for several days.

A dust storm with rain hit Jacobabad and brought power outages in various areas of the district. Power breakdown also reported in various areas of Larkana and Ghotki districts.

In Jaffarabad district of Balochistan, rainfall with gusty winds hit Dera Allahyar, Osta Mohammad and Gandakha, resulting in breakdown of vulnerable power system in the area.

Comments