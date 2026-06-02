Rainfall expected in Balochistan from June 04: PDMA

QUETTA: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Balochistan has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in the province from June 04.

Quetta and other districts of Balochistan’s northeast expected to receive rain with strong winds, PDMA said in its advisory.

Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are also expected in Zhob, Loralai, Ziarat, Harnai and Qilla Saifullah districts.

Hailstorm also hit some areas of the province while there is likelihood of lightning strikes incidents, PDMA said while advising citizents to observe caution.

The concerned departments have been directed to keep alert and ensure necessary measures to prevent any untoward situation during the forecast period.

The National Disaster Management Authority earlier issued a weather advisory regarding dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain in different parts of the country from Tuesday to Friday.

The advisory quotes the detailed forecast of the Met Office, predicting dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain under the influence of a westerly wave likely to approach the country from Tuesday.

Under the influence, scattered dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain, accompanied by isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are expected in Islamabad and several districts of Punjab.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, scattered rain, wind, and thunderstorms, accompanied by isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are likely in central and southern districts of the province.

Dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are also expected in northeastern Balochistan, while in Sindh, dust storms, thunderstorms, and rain are likely in the upper parts of the province.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, scattered rain-wind/thunderstorms, with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms, are expected in Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber and Mirpur with occasional gaps.

Rain, wind, and thunderstorms are also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, including Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar.

The Met Office has warned that windstorms, hailstorms and lightning may damage vulnerable structures, including solar panels, electric poles and billboards, during the forecast period.

It has also warned of landslides in vulnerable areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.