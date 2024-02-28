Rainfall expected in Karachi from February 29

KARACHI: Torrential rainfall is expected in Karachi and other cities of Sindh from February 29 to March 1, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD has forecasted torrential rainfall/heavy snowfall with windstorms/thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms in most parts of the country from February 29 till March 12.

It warned that heavy rainfall may generate flash floods which may disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas.

“A strong westerly wave is likely to approach western parts on February 29 and may grip most parts of the country on March 01 and persist till March 02. Under the influence of this weather system, widespread heavy rain with windstorms/thunderstorms (snowfall over the hills) is expected in Balochistan, including Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Chagi, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Noushki, Washuk, Mastung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, and Qila Saifullah from February 29 to March 01,” a PMD statement said.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the department added, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorms/thunderstorms with heavy snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan from February 29 to March 03. “Isolated hailstorms are also likely during the period,” it added.

In Gilgit-Baltistan/Azad Jammu Kashmir, heavy to extremely heavy widespread rain with windstorms/thunderstorms and snowfall is expected in Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur from February 29 to March 03. Isolated hailstorms are also likely during the period.

In Punjab/Islamabad, according to PMD, widespread heavy rain with windstorms/thunderstorms is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, and Bhakkar on March 01 and 02.

Heavy snowfall is also expected in Murree, Galliyat, and surrounding areas during the period, it added.

Rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Multan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar from February 29 to March 02. Isolated hailstorms are also likely during this period.

In Sindh, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Larkana, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, and Mirpurkhas on March 1, adding that isolated hailstorms are also likely during the period.

About the possible impacts, the PMD said that heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in local nullahs of Gwadar, Ketch, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Barkhan, Kohlu, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Dalbandin, Khuzdar, Dera Ghazi Khan on February 29 and March 01.

Heavy rainfall may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Galliyat, and local nullahs of Islamabad and Rawalpindi on March 01 and 02.

“Heavy rain/snowfall may cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli on March 01 and 02,” it added.

PMD said that landslides in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galiyat, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan may affect the vulnerable points in the area.

“Wind-thunderstorms/hailstorms may damage loose structures like electric poles, vehicles, and solar panels, etc. Tourists are advised not to travel unnecessarily, while farmers are advised to remain cautious about their crops,” it added.