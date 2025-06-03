Rainfall expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa districts on Eid days

ISLAMABAD: Met Office has forecast rainfall on Eid-Ul-Adha in scores of districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Dir, Swat, Chitral, Kohistan and Mansehra districts of KP are expected to receive rain from 07th to 09th June.

Very hot and dry weather is expected on Eid Holidays in plain areas.

Rainfall and dust storms predicted in upper parts of the country June 3rd/4th. June with occasional gaps.

Met Office predicted that moist currents are penetrating in northeastern parts of the country, and a westerly wave is also likely to approach upper parts on 03rd June.

Under the influence of this weather system rainfall with duststorm while isolated heavy falls/hailstorm expected in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat and KP’s Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Mansehra, Battagram, Shangla, Kohistan and Abbottabad districts from 02nd to 05th June.

Rainfall along with duststorm also expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Potohar region, Lahore and other districts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan on 03rd and 04th June.

Dust storm is also expected in southern Punjab during the period.