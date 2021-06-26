Karachi receives drizzle as met office says no chances of rainfall

Karachi: Karachi on Saturday received light drizzle in various parts, turning the weather pleasant as Met Office forecasted that there were no chances of rainfall in the metropolis, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, parts of the city received drizzle with dark clouds hovering on the horizon.

The met office has predicted that the temperature may remain between 36 to 34 degrees centigrade in the day and may drop to 29 degrees centigrade.

The winds would be flowing with a speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour from the southwest. However, the met office said that there are no chances of rain in the city today.

The first spell of monsoon rains in Karachi is expected between 27 and 30 June.

The three-month monsoon season from July to September will saw an unexpected increase in rainfall in the south and north Punjab and Sindh areas of the country, said the Met Office.

The likely rainfall during July – September is 140.8 mm, according to the weather report.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has also written a letter to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, urging all stakeholders to work jointly in a bid to avert last year’s tragic incidents during heavy rainfall in Karachi ahead of fresh monsoon spell.

In a letter written on June 16, the governor shared how heavy rainfall in Karachi last year led to tragic incidents and asked Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah being the executive head of the province to mobilize all concerned institutions.

“Saving the lives of the citizens is among the top priority of the government,” he said.