Light rainfall likely in Karachi as strong westerly wave influences country

KARACHI: Karachi will likely receive light rainfall today as clouds hovering over the horizons in the metropolis, ARY News reported on Monday.

The winds blowing in the city and the temperature will remain between 21-degree Celsius to 32-degree.

The country from Karachi to Kashmir and Balochistan to Gilgit-Baltistan, has been under the influence of a strong westerly wave with heavy rainfall at some places cause flash floods in several rivers, streams and torrents across the country.

There are reports of land sliding in some areas and several link roads have blocked in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan owing to land slide incidents.

Several low-lying areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submerged while the routine life has been disturbed under extraordinarily heavy rainfall.

The rain spell has also disturbed normal life in Punjab.

More than 30 persons have reportedly died in lightning strikes and other rain-related mishaps, while dozens have sustained injuries.

Karachi and other districts of Sindh have also received rainfall as the Met Office has forecast that the current wet spell will continue with intervals during this week.