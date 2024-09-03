Rainfall likely in Karachi tomorrow as monsoon wave enters in Sindh today

KARACHI: Rainfall with thunderstorm expected in Karachi tomorrow (Wednesday) as a monsoon weather system likely to enter in eastern parts of Sindh today, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Meteorological Department that maximum temperature in Karachi today likely to soar to 34 degrees Celsius, while the current temperature stands at 29 degrees Celsius.

Cief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz has said that the monsoon spell enter in Sindh today, likely to bring heavy rain in the province. There is no possibility of torrential rain in Karachi though, he added.

There is a high chance of rain in suburbs, while there may be moderate to light rain in some areas of the city, official said.

Rainfall is also expected in Sindh’s Ghotki, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Dadu, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Khairpur, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas and adjoining areas with occasional gaps.

Balochistan’s Kalat, Quetta, and other districts will receive rain-wind or thundershower till 04th September with occasional gaps.