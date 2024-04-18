Rainfall plays havoc with Balochistan, submerges Gwadar

QUETTA: A new spell of rainfall played havoc with various parts of Balochistan submerging the port city of Gwadar, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Hundreds of villages drowned, link roads and bridges damaged by water after heavy rainfall on Pak-Iran coastal belt.

Sporadic spells of heavy rainfall lashed border town of Chaman and adjoining areas since night.

The Met Office has forecast rainfall with thunderstorm in Quetta, Gwadar, Jiwani, Kech, Awaran, Chagai, Kharan, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Jhal Magsi, Naseerabad, Sibi, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Loralai, Harnai, Ziarat, Chaman, Pishin, Qilla Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Mastung, Sherani and Barkhan districts of Balochistan today amid flash floods hit the region.

Karachi Rain Forecast:

The Met Office has also forecast rainfall in Karachi and adjoining areas today and tomorrow.

According to the forecast, the city likely to receive heavy or light rainfall in some areas as the wet spell could last till Friday (tomorrow).

He predicted countrywide rainfall from April 19 after entry of the westerly weather system.

The country has been presently under the influence of a strong westerly wave with heavy rainfall at some places cause flash floods in several rivers, streams and torrents across the country.

There are reports of land sliding in some areas and several link roads have been blocked in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan owing to landslides.

Several low-lying areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have submerged while the routine life has been disturbed under unprecedented heavy rainfall.