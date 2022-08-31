Rains, flash floods: 39 children among 187 killed in Punjab

LAHORE: At least 187 people, including 39 children, have lost their lives in flash floods trigged by heavy rains in Punjab, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to details, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a report containing the details of the damage caused by monsoon rains and flash floods in Punjab.

The PDMA, in its report, stated that the recent heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods have killed almost 187 people – including 39 children and 42 women – and injured over 2,023 others in Punjab.

The report further highlighted that almost 46,320 homes were either partially or completely damaged in the relentless downpours across the province. Rains and floods also caused death to over two lakh large animals.

Over 15,592 people were living in the relief camps established by the provincial government. The PDMA Punjab said the authority in concert with other government organisations is carrying out relief activities in the flood-ravaged areas.

A day earlier, the United Nations (UN) issued a flash appeal for $160 million to help Pakistan cope with catastrophic floods that have killed more than 1,100 people and affected 33 million people.

“Pakistan is awash in suffering,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the launch of the appeal in Islamabad and Geneva.

He further said: “The Pakistani people are facing a monsoon on steroids – the relentless impact of epochal levels of rain and flooding.”

Comments