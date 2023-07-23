Rainwater from Kirthar feeding reservoirs in Karachi, other areas

KARACHI: Monsoon rainfall in Kirthar mountain range between Sindh and Balochistan has severed land link of several villages, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The rainy weather in catchment areas of Kirthar hills feeding water to Mole, Khar, Hub and Malir water streams and these rainy rivers have started flowing.

Small water reservoirs and dams such as Mole dam, Thado dam, Hub dam in the outskirts of Karachi and over 30 small or large dams are being filled with the rainwater.

Local rivers in absence of bridges at Wan Kand, Moidan, Kathore and other areas disrupting land link of these areas.

According to local sources, several people moving towards safer places seeing increasing water levels in water streams.

It is to be mentioned here that Nai Gaj and several other hill torrents have flooded with water flow from flash floods in Balochistan.

The land link of as many as 50 villages, has disrupted with Johi in Dadu district owing to flooding in Nai Gaj and other local water streams.

Kirthar mountains extend southward for about 190 miles from the Mula River in east-central Balochistan to Cape Monze on the Arabian Sea. The Khasa Hills and Mulri Hills close to the Arabian Sea coast are sub-ranges of the Kirthar Mountains which extend into the city limits of Karachi. The mountains are drained by the Gaj River and Hub River.