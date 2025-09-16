Raj Kundra names Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu in 60 crore fraud case

Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra, has named actors Neha Dhupia and Bipasha Basu in INR60 crore investment fraud case when he was grilled by EOW for five hours.

As reported by Indian media, Raj Kundra, who along with his wife Shilpa Shetty, has been embroiled in a cheating case, for allegedly defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari of INR60.48 crores in a loan-cum-investment arrangement tied to their now-defunct company, has now claimed that a portion of disputed amount went to actors Neha Dhupia and Bipasha Basu.

According to the details, Kundra made the shocking claims when he was questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police for five hours; however, per the official sources, he maintained silence on several crucial points of investigation.

Sources suggest that EOW has traced transactions of nearly INR25 crores, made directly into the accounts of Shetty, Basu and Dhupia, in addition to Balaji Entertainment.

Moreover, investigators also revealed that the company’s finances came under strain during demonetisation in India, leading to a series of suspicious fund transfers that are now under scrutiny.

