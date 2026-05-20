Raja Pervaiz Ashraf responds to Anmol Pinky's allegations

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf speaking in the National Assembly session said that “it has been reported that Pinky, a woman arrested in the drug case, has taken my name”.

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“However, the woman’s lawyer has later clarified the position himself,” Pervez Ashraf, a PPP MNA and former speaker of the lower house said.

“I have a clean record, but apprehending someone else becomes a victim of the conspiracy,” Raja Pervaiz said.

He urged for strict punitive action against those people involved in maligning others. He also highlighted the need of uprooting the fake news practice in the country.

“A person must not be disgraced or scandalized until allegations not being proved against him,” he said.

“My party has taken an immediate notice of this matter,” he said.

“I have passed a clean life and held the offices of the prime minister and speaker,” he said in his clarification.

Anmol alias Pinky was arrested earlier this month from her Garden apartment in a joint raid conducted by police and a civilian intelligence agency in connection with two cases pertaining to the possession of narcotics and an unlicenced weapon.

The “Pinky Case” has quickly snowballed into an institutional scandal for the Sindh Police. The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh recently suspended three police officers after they were caught violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by giving the accused “VIP protocol.”