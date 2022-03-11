Would stage 10 times bigger demonstration than PTI: Raja Pervaiz Ashraf

Lahore: PPP’s provincial chief Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has accepted PM’s challenge, claiming to stage a 10 times bigger demonstration than PTI, in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, Pakistan People’s Party’s Punjab chief and Former Prime Minister, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said that they can organize and 10x bigger demonstration in Islamabad. The PPP will stage a demonstration on the same day as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said.

The former Premier said that the PM should not be under any misunderstandings, the opposition’s power show will be historic. “We know how to ensure the security of our members,” he added in talking about the incident that took place in parliament lodges on Thursday evening.

Raja added that the PM cannot prolong his stay in power by slinging mud at the opposition leaders. Imran Khan claims to be on a Jihad but his own Alliant parties are leaving him, he said.

The PPP Punjab head said that if the PM is sure that we do not have the numbers for a no-confidence move then why does he look so annoyed and irritated?

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had held a public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, at the end of their country long Azadi March, on Tuesday.

