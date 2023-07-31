Raja Riaz to consult opposition over caretaker setup on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz will hold a round of consultations with the opposition members over the caretaker setup on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Raja Riaz, who was elected the opposition leader after removal of the PTI government last year, already held a round of consultations over the matter.

“A consultative session will also be held with the Jamaat-e-Islami and the opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly,” he said. “The members of the GDA will also be consulted over the caretaker prime minister,” opposition leader stated.

“I will hold consultation with members of our group in the NA on Wednesday,” he said.

Raja Riaz said, he will suggest three names for the office of caretaker prime minister in his talks with the government over the matter. “These names could likely be included economist, politician and technocrat,” he added.

The tenure of the National Assembly is set to expire on August 12 and consultations are under way among the government members on the details of an interim set-up.

If the assembly is dissolved before completing its term on August 12, elections would be held within the next 90 days. If the NA completes its tenure, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be bound to hold polls within the next 60 days.

However, under the law the prime minister and opposition leader required consultations over a caretaker setup.

Raja Riaz had said earlier this month, that a meeting between him and PM Shehbaz Sharif was expected around August 01.