Raja Riaz consults with opposition members over caretaker setup

ISLAMABAD: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz Wednesday (today) consulted with opposition parties over the caretaker setup, ARY News reported.

Raja Riaz has said that he consulted with the GDA, Jamaat Islami and other leaders over names for caretaker prime minister. “The opposition will reach to consensus over three names for caretaker PM by August 08,” he said.

“Another session of opposition will be held on Friday,” Riaz said.

“I will meet with the prime minister for consultation after consensus within the opposition over three names for caretaker PM,” he added.

The opposition leader will suggest three names for the office of caretaker prime minister in talks with the prime minister.

“These names could likely to be included economist, politician and technocrat,” Raja Riaz yesterday said.

The tenure of the National Assembly is set to expire on August 12 and consultations are under way among the government members on the details of an interim set-up.

If the assembly is dissolved before completing its term on August 12, elections would be held within the next 90 days. If the NA completes its tenure, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will be bound to hold polls within the next 60 days.

However, under the law the prime minister and opposition leader required consultations over a caretaker setup.