Raja Riaz joins PML-N after meeting Nawaz, Shehbaz in London

LONDON: Former opposition leader Raja Riaz joined Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) after meeting the party supremo Nawaz Sharif and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London, ARY News reported.

As per details, Raja Riaz held a meeting with PML-N supremo and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in London. The meeting was also attended by Ishaq Dar, Ata Tarar and Azam Nazir Tarar.

Talking to media after the meeting former opposition leader Raja Riaz thanked Shehbaz Sharif saying that the entire Pakistan will welcome Nawaz Sharif on his return.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed Raja Riaz to PML-N and said that his inclusion would further strengthen the party’s position.

Commenting on the Supreme Court verdict on NAB amendments, Shehbaz said that it disappointing that the amendments were restored as these laws are changed to facilitate the PTI chairmans’ disciples.

He said that the PM:-N supremo will return on October 12 as planned and his the recent NAB amendment will not affect his return.

SC strikes down NAB amendments

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday struck down amendments made to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws as it announced its reserved verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea.

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.