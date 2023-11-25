PTI-defectors feared abduction from parliament lodges: Raja Riaz

ISLAMABAD: “We had settled everything with the PML-N, two months before the no-trust motion against former PM and PTI chief,” former opposition leader Raja Riaz said in an interview with the ARY News on Saturday.

He was talking about the no-trust motion in the National Assembly last year, the passage of which removed the PTI chairman from the prime minister’s office.

“We were in talks with Shehbaz Sharif, which were later conveyed to Nawaz Sharif on phone,” Riaz said. “There was no guarantor, we and they are committed to what was decided before the no-trust motion,” he said.

“I am grateful to Shehbaz Sharif, he has fulfilled, what he committed to anyone,” Raja Riaz said.

“Eight members of our group want to move to some other party instead of the PML-N,” he said.

“We were determined to push the PTI chairman, out of the PM office,” he said.

“We had come to know that we would be picked from the Parliament Lodges, thus we moved to the Sindh House,” replying a question Riaz said.

“What the PTI chairman said, was not complied, it means they had withdrawn from him,” Raja Riaz said. “When we were not allowed to be picked, it was hint that the no-confidence motion will become successful,” he said.

Raja Riaz, who has now joined the PML-N, has said that the lobbying being conducted only for Nawaz Sharif to become the prime minister. “PML-N going to sweep in Punjab, there is no matching rival of the party”.

“PTI chairman was not respecting us, his secretary even not taking our phones. Azam Khan has now become an approver against him, earlier he was a Pharaoh,” Riaz said. “PTI chairman had not courage to ring the bell to summon him.”

“We had burnt boats and were ready to cast vote and be declared disqualified. We were present in the house, but Shehbaz Sharif prevented us from casting vote,” he said.

Replying a question over opposing statements of Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, Raja Riaz said these statements should not be taken ‘serious’. “One is igniting fire, while other extinguishing it”, he commented. “Zardari is a seasoned politician, while Bilawal is still learning,” he said.

“The PTI has been in dire straits and lacking candidates for election, while there is scarce time for new candidates,” Raja Riaz said.

“I am not seeing the Istehkam Pakistan Party voters and can only pray for them,” he further said.

He stressed for formation of a national government with “all stakeholders on same page and part of the government.”

“The PTI, except terrorists, could also become a part of the national government,” he added.