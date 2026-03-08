Rajab Butt announces divorce from Emaan Fatima

Rajab Butt, a prominent Pakistani YouTuber and family vlogger, has officially announced his divorce from Emaan Fatima.

Rajab Butt, whose personal life and vlogs have recently dominated social media headlines, married Emaan in 2024 after their engagement photos went viral. However, shortly after their wedding, the relationship soured amid allegations of an extramarital affair. Emaan’s brother released a video accusing the YouTuber of being unfaithful while Emaan was pregnant.

In a recent podcast, Rajab Butt addressed the situation, stating: “I am done with this marriage. I will not make any further efforts to save this relationship, as I cannot maintain a connection based on hypocrisy.”

The 31-year-old influencer also spoke about his child, declaring: “Kiwan Sultan Butt is and always will be my son. Everything I own belongs to him, and nobody can prevent me from seeing him.”

Rajab Butt further alleged that his wife had accused his mother of stealing perfume, adding that there are many private messages he is unable to disclose. Defending his family loyalty, he remarked, “I cannot choose a wife of one year over parents who have been there for thirty years.”

Earlier this month, Butt and TikToker Nadeem Mubarak’s bails were extended in gambling app promotion case on Monday, ARY News reported.

The hearing on the interim bail was conducted by Additional Sessions Judge Mansoor Ahmed Qureshi in a case involving the promotion of a gambling application.

Both Rajab Butt and Nadeem Mubarak appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

The court after hearing arguments from both the sides, extended their interim bail until 6 March.