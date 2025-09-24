Rajab Butt comes under NCCIA's radar after Ducky Bhai

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has registered cases against two YouTubers, including Rajab Butt, and steps have been initiated to bring them back to Pakistan.

According to details, the NCCIA has registered cases against YouTubers Rajab Butt, Anas, and Huraria.

Officials stated that investigations were underway regarding the promotion of illegal apps and online gambling by these YouTubers.

NCCIA officials further claimed that during the inquiry, all three YouTubers were issued notices three times, but they failed to appear.

Subsequently, cases were registered against them, and steps have been taken to repatriate the accused to Pakistan.

A spokesperson added that strict actions would continue against individuals involved in schemes, illegal investments, and the promotion of gambling on social media.

Lahore police have arrested two suspects involved in the firing incident at the residence of YouTuber Rajab Butt, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspects confessed that the shooting was carried out at Rajab Butt’s house on the instructions of a man identified as Shani Tiger.

Initial investigations revealed that two additional individuals, Usman and Luqman, were also involved in the incident and were present in a car during the attack.

Police further stated that the motive behind the shooting stemmed from a recent online altercation between Rajab Butt and Shehzad Bhatti.

Authorities claim that Shani Tiger acted on the request of Shehzad Bhatti and sent the shooters to target the YouTuber.