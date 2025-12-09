Rajab Butt Deported from UK After Visa Cancellation

LONDON/ISLAMABAD: Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt, with over 7.74 million subscribers, was deported from the United Kingdom (UK) on Tuesday morning after British authorities cancelled his visa.

ARY News reported that Rajab Butt left London on an early-morning flight to Pakistan following formal deportation orders issued by the UK Home Office. He was accompanied by fellow YouTuber Nadeem Mubarak (Nadeem Naniwala).

The deportation stems from the discovery that Rajab Butt deliberately concealed multiple pending criminal cases in Pakistan while applying for his UK visa, which was originally valid until 2027. Concealment of ongoing legal matters is considered a major breach of UK immigration rules, prompting immediate cancellation of the visa and expulsion.

Upon landing in Pakistan, Rajab Butt is unlikely to face immediate arrest but a court ruled earlier in the day that both the influencers to personally appear before the court tomorrow, December 10.

Justice Raja Inam Amin of the Islamabad High Court issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by both influencers – who are currently facing multiple cases, including cybercrime-related allegations, registered in different jurisdictions.

FIA’s National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had registered an FIR against him for allegedly promoting illegal gambling and betting applications.

According to the FIR, Butt earned hefty amounts by acting as brand ambassador for betting platforms and uploading sponsored videos that encouraged viewers to invest in online gambling apps, resulting in significant financial losses for many individuals.

Despite multiple summons, the YouTuber failed to appear before investigators, leading to the formal registration of the case.

Separately, a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court accusing Rajab Butt of disrespecting Islamic religious figures in his content.