Rajab Butt earns whopping 90 millions in 45 days after quitting vlogs

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt has made a major confession about his massive earning in just 45 days.

Recently, the Youtuber appeared on Nadir Ali podcast along with his fellow content creator Nadeem Naniwala where he disclosed that he quit vlogging during his stay in the United Kingdom after struggling with depression caused by the gloomy weather.

Rajab Butt – widely known for his family vlogs, luxury lifestyle, and controversial conduct – went on to share that during his period away from vlogging, he turned to TikTok Live, where he earned a whopping Rs 9 crore in just six weeks.

The Youtuber moved to the United Kingdom earlier this year when a legal action was taken against him in Pakistan over charges related to the promotion of betting apps.

However, his UK visa was cancelled by the Home Department authorities earlier this month after they discovered that he had failed to disclose pending cases against him in Pakistan. He returned to Pakistan via Islamabad airport following the cancellation.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted protective bail to Butt and TikToker Nadeem Naniwala in cybercrime and other pending cases registered against them.

The court directed authorities not to arrest the two content creators upon their arrival at Islamabad International Airport and ordered both men to appear before the IHC.

Most recentlt, Rajab Butt was physically assaulted by lawyers, at the Karachi City Court premises during the hearing of his bail plea in another a blasphemy-related case registered against him.