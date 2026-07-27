Rajab Butt hits with new FIR over alleged attack on women at cafe

LAHORE: YouTuber Rajab Butt has been reportedly booked by Lahore’s Nawab Town police following allegations that he and his friends assaulted a group of women and were involved in a firing incident during an altercation at a local cafe.

According to police, the first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of a woman identified as Ayesha Jutt, who alleged that the incident occurred on July 25.

In her complaint, Ayesha said she had visited the cafe with friends when two men and two women allegedly began harassing one of her companions. She claimed that when they intervened to stop the harassment, the suspects verbally abused her friend before allegedly slapping her.

The complainant further alleged that one of the suspects, identified as Mir Shafi, pulled out a pistol and opened fire during the confrontation. She also accused Rajab Butt of being present at the scene and alleged that he participated in assaulting and attacking her and her friend.

Following the complaint, Nawab Town police registered a case against Rajab Butt and the other suspects under Sections 354, 506(B) and 337-H(2) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). According to media reports, Police has launched the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities have not yet released any further details regarding arrests or statements from the accused. The allegations remain under investigation.

Last year, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered an FIR against YouTuber Rajab Butt for allegedly promoting illegal gambling applications on his social media pages.