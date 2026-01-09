Rajab Butt issues statement on marriage row with screenshot of private chats

Pakistani YouTuber and social media personality Rajab Butt has broken his silence amid ongoing legal troubles and online controversy surrounding his family.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the YouTuber shared a screen recording of chats allegedly sent by his brother-in-law, Aon Muhammad, in which he spoke negatively about Rajab and his family.

“I have many more such recordings and screenshots, even more intense ones. So, I am breaking my silence once and for all. I never wanted to bring this to social media like this, but now I am done,” he began.

“This needs to stop. If we have been raised wrong, then what about your upbringing? Using such language for your own family members? Talking to fan pages, forming groups, spreading false personal information, manipulating people and playing the sympathy card — this has to end. My wife and my son are not your sympathy game,” he added.

Rajab also addressed criticism over not featuring his nine-month-old son, Kivaan, in his vlogs, explaining that the decision was made out of respect for his wife’s wishes.

He further claimed that personal information about his marriage had been shared with podcast hosts and fan pages, adding that he possesses recordings and screenshots to support his allegations.

The YouTuber also opened up about the strain on his marriage with Eman as he wrote, “I don’t know if this marriage will work or not. If it does, that will only be by the will of Allah.”

“But calling your own sister’s husband, his family members and his friends a ‘balatkari’ — does that reflect your ethics? Your upbringing?” he added.

The YouTuber concluded by stating that his son remains his top priority and declared the matter closed.

Rajab Butt has currently been embroiled in legal issues, including charges related to the promotion of betting apps as well as a blasphemy-related case.