Karachi lawyers go on strike, demands FIR against Rajab Butt

KARACHI: The controversy surrounding Rajab Butt has intensified as Karachi lawyers observed a strike on Wednesday to protest the police’s failure to register an FIR against the YouTuber.

The strike was jointly announced by the Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and the Karachi Bar Association (KBA). During the protest, lawyers barred police officers and officials from entering the City Court premises and convened an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

The SBC also condemned the police’s failure to register an FIR on the complaint lodged by lawyers and demanded that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh order the registration of a counter FIR in the matter.

A day earlier, tensions escalated after a group of lawyers allegedly assaulted the Station House Officer (SHO) of the City Court Police Station. The incident reportedly occurred after police registered an FIR against several lawyers accused of attacking Rajab Butt.

According to police officials, the lawyers were angered by the registration of the case against them.

An FIR regarding the attack on Rajab Butt was lodged on the complaint of his lawyer, Barrister Mian Ali Ashfaq. The FIR states that Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi and his associates were involved in a premeditated assault on Butt within the City Court premises. Sections 147, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code—related to rioting, assault, and unlawful assembly—were included in the case.

In his statement, Barrister Ali Ashfaq, the complainant, explained that he had accompanied his client, Rajab Butt, to the City Court to seek interim bail. Upon their arrival, Butt was reportedly attacked by Advocate Riaz Ali Solangi, Abdul Fatah, and 15 to 20 other individuals, leaving him injured.

“He was also harassed and threatened with death. His bag, which contained three lakh rupees in cash, was snatched from him,” said Ashfaq.

The assault took place as Butt was present at the court to attend a hearing in a blasphemy case filed against him at Haidery Police Station. He had been granted interim bail in the matter.