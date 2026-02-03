YouTuber Rajab Butt, TikToker Nadeem Nani Wala challenge inclusion on travel ban list

Islamabad: YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Mubarak, popularly known as Nadeem Nani Wala, on Tuesday filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), challenging the inclusion of their names on the travel ban list.

The petitions were filed through their counsels, requesting the court to order the removal of their names from the travel restriction list.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the interior secretary, and other relevant authorities have been named as respondents in the petitions.

Last month, the Islamabad High Court granted protective bail to both content creators ahead of their return to Pakistan.

Both influencers are facing multiple cases registered in different jurisdictions, including allegations related to cybercrime.

In September, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Rajab Butt for allegedly promoting illegal gambling applications on his social media platforms. According to the FIR, applications such as Binomo, 1xBet, Bet365, and B9 Game allegedly defrauded users by taking their “hard-earned money” without paying any profits. The FIR also included links to several videos in which Butt allegedly promoted these applications.

Rajab Butt was previously booked in March under blasphemy laws and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) over the name of his perfume, 295.

He was also arrested in December last year for allegedly keeping illegal weapons and a lion cub at his residence.