Rajab Butt, Nadeem Naniwala get protective bail from IHC ahead of their return

YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Naniwala’s case has taken a major turn as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted both content creators protective bail ahead of their return to Pakistan.

On Tuesday, December 9, the court ruled that authorities cannot arrest the duo upon their arrival at Islamabad Airport on Wednesday. The court has directed both influencers to personally appear before the court tomorrow.

Justice Raja Inam Amin of the Islamabad High Court issued the orders while hearing petitions filed by both influencers – who are currently facing multiple cases, including cybercrime-related allegations, registered in different jurisdictions.

In September, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) registered an FIR against Butt for allegedly promoting illegal gambling applications on his social media handles.

The FIR alleged that these applications, Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365 and B9 Game, among others, defrauded users by taking “their hard-earned money” and not paying out any profits. It also included several links to videos in which Rajab Butt allegedly promoted these applications.

Rajab Butt was previously booked under blasphemy laws and Peca in March over the name of his perfume 295.

While, the content creator was arrested for illegally keeping weapons and a lion cub at his residence in December last year.