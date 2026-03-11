Rajab Butt slams wife Emaan for playing victim card amid divorce

Pakistani digital creator Rajab Butt has spoken out after his wife, Emaan Fatima, shared an emotional message on social media after she received the divorce notice from him.

The controversy began after Rajab Butt appeared on a podcast hosted by Rehan Tariq few days ago, where he publicly confirmed that he had decided to end his marriage. Shortly afterward, a legal divorce notice was sent to Emaan Asad, which she later posted on her Instagram account.

“I stayed silent to save this relationship. But first the false allegations made in the podcast, and now this legal notice… I just want to ask: what is the fault of me and my son in all of this?” she wrote on Instagram. “I have a lot to say, but due to the sanctity of this month, I am still remaining silent.”

Following her statement, Rajab Butt has now posted videos on social media responding to the situation. In his message, he acknowledged that bringing the issue into the public sphere had been a mistake.

“It was my fault that I brought my marriage issues on social media,” he said. “I should not have discussed it publicly and should have handled it legally from the beginning.”

Rajab explained that ending a marriage that is not working is a right allowed under religious and legal principles, emphasizing that the matter would now be handled through proper legal channels.

“Emaan posted a story on Instagram. The story didn’t make you win; only your ego won. Instead of texting us, you posted a story. You did it deliberately to play the victim card because you wanted people to show that you are right and we are wrong. We will get hate no matter what. We are getting abused since day one. You didn’t need to put Kivan’s hand in it. I didn’t make Rajab Family through you; it was made with my friends after sacrificing our private lives,” he added.

Rajab Butt further stated that he would not discuss the matter publicly again and intends to let the legal process move forward. He added that the first divorce notice has already been sent and that the next steps will follow according to the legal and religious procedure.

Despite the ongoing tension between the two, Rajab concluded that he intends to end the marriage “gracefully,” saying the situation has taken a toll on his mental well-being.