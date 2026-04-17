ISLAMABAD: A significant development has emerged in the case regarding the removal of TikToker and YouTuber Rajab Butt’s name from the travel ban list, currently under hearing at the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has submitted its response before the court, stating it has no objection to removing Rajab Butt’s name from the Passport Control List (PCL).

According to the submitted reply, the Additional Director of NCCIA Lahore Zone has already sent a formal communication to the Director Operations, recommending the removal of Rajab Ali’s name from the PCL.

The agency informed the court that Rajab Ali has now joined the ongoing inquiry, which led to a reconsideration of his inclusion in the travel restriction list.

The response further clarified that Rajab Ali’s name was originally placed on the PCL on August 7, 2025, due to his non-cooperation and failure to join the investigation at that time.

However, the inquiry against him remains pending, involving allegations of sharing blasphemous or offensive content on social media.

The case is being pursued under Section 11 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Section 298-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Assistant Attorney General Raja Zameer-ud-Din is representing the federal government in the case.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Azam Khan, has been adjourned until April 28, when further proceedings will take place.