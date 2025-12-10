YouTuber Rajab Butt gets 10-day transit bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted 10-day transit bail to YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Naniwala, ARY News reported.

Butt landed at Islamabad airport after his visa was cancelled by the UK Home Department for hiding cases registered against him in Pakistan. Concealment of ongoing legal matters is considered a major breach of UK immigration rules, prompting immediate cancellation of the visa and expulsion.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, involved cases against the accused related to gambling apps, cybercrime, and other matters, including cases filed while they were abroad.

The petitioner’s lawyer requested 15 days’ transit bail, citing a case pending in Karachi. Justice Minhas granted 10 days instead, directing the accused to approach the relevant court in Karachi within that period.

The court also barred authorities from arresting YouTuber Rajab Butt and TikToker Nadeem Naniwala during these 10 days.

The duo had previously been granted protective bail upon returning from abroad. Multiple cases, including cybercrime charges, are registered against them.

Meanwhile, sources reported that the British government recently cancelled the YouTuber’s visa for failing to disclose the case in Pakistan.

The UK Home Office issued a written order stating that the visa was cancelled due to nondisclosure of a 259-case in Pakistan.